Cedar Rapids post-flood housing boom nearly complete
Since the devastating flood in 2008, the city of Cedar Rapids has received $89-million dollars in grants to help replace housing lost to high water. The funding helped the city encourage developers to replace the housing lost with more than 1,300 properties sold and demolished under a federal buyout program.
