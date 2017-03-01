Cedar Rapids man dies in head-on coll...

Cedar Rapids man dies in head-on collision with semi tractor in Swisher

19 hrs ago Read more: KCRG

A Cedar Rapids man died in a crash between his car and a semi tractor Tuesday afternoon on 120th Street NW near L Avenue in Swisher. A car crashed head-on into a semi on 120th Street NW near L Avenue in Swisher on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

