Cedar Rapids city officials warn homes with old sandbags may be fined
City leaders say homeowners with old sandbags on their property from the 2016 flood must remove them by the end of the month, or start facing fines. In fact, the city is sending letters to offenders saying this is their "final notice" to clean up their area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Feb 12
|Cedarwood
|4
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|Nope
|218
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan 29
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Michael Sundall
|Jan '17
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Dec '16
|ChiTownGranny
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC