Cars with automated features to be tested in Eastern Iowa
Don't be surprised if by the end of the year when you pull up at a stop light, you don't see anyone in the driver's seat of the car next to you. Last month, the US Department of Transportation gave the green light for driverless cars to operate in Eastern Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
