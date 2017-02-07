Artisan's Sanctuary moves to new location in Marion
The Artisan's Sanctuary recently closed its original home in Czech Village in Cedar Rapids because it was having financial trouble. The flood last fall caused Artisan's Sanctuary to put all of its supplies in storage for more than a month and lost thousands of dollars.
