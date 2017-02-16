Anti-violence group wraps up final report
A group charged with looking at the root causes of gun violence and poverty in Cedar Rapids has delivered a final report to the city council. The SET task force report delivered to the Cedar Rapids City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
