Alleged Pheasant Ridge shooter back in Johnson County, makes initial appearance Podhajsky 02/22/17 The man accused in a west side Iowa City shooting is back in Johnson County and has made his initial court appearance. Twenty-year-old Darius Davison of Cedar Rapids had been picked up last week by U.S. Marshals in Bloomington, Ill.

