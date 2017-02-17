5th annual Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week kicks off Wednesday
For 10 days, food lovers will be treated to limited time dishes at special prices. Diners can vote for their favorite participating restaurants to advance into the 2nd Annual Dinner of Champions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
