12 million pages of old newspapers to be digitized in Cedar Rapids
Advantage Companies in Cedar Rapids has signed on to microfilm and digitize the historical collection and make it accessible to everyone over the next five years. The project comes at no cost to the state and ownership of the newspapers will remain with the State Historical Society.
