Wallet returned to owner after being lost on bus for four years
A missing wallet turned up after being on a Cedar Rapids school bus for four years and was returned to its owner. He says he must have been on the school bus going to a pep rally when he lost, but he doesn't exactly remember the moment he lost it.
