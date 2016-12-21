Wallet returned to owner after being ...

Wallet returned to owner after being lost on bus for four years

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KCRG

A missing wallet turned up after being on a Cedar Rapids school bus for four years and was returned to its owner. He says he must have been on the school bus going to a pep rally when he lost, but he doesn't exactly remember the moment he lost it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Sat ChiTownGranny 2
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Vote 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 Nov '16 MyThreeSons7 12
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 Oct '16 MyThreeSons7 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Maryy bethh haglinn Oct '16 Larisa419 1
Scott Foval, Senior Hillary Clinton Campaign Op... Oct '16 former Democrat 1
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,796 • Total comments across all topics: 277,539,304

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC