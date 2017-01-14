U.S Marshals arrest 3 in targeted inv...

U.S Marshals arrest 3 in targeted investigation

Earlier this week, members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force conducted a series of focused fugitive investigations targeting individuals in Linn County wanted in connection with Burglaries and Narcotics. On the morning of January 10th, U.S. Marshals assisted the Cedar Rapids Police Department's Special Response Team and Investigators, who conducted a search warrant in the 2700 block of Robins road in Hiawatha, Iowa.

