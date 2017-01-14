U.S Marshals arrest 3 in targeted investigation
Earlier this week, members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force conducted a series of focused fugitive investigations targeting individuals in Linn County wanted in connection with Burglaries and Narcotics. On the morning of January 10th, U.S. Marshals assisted the Cedar Rapids Police Department's Special Response Team and Investigators, who conducted a search warrant in the 2700 block of Robins road in Hiawatha, Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Sundall
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Dec 31
|ChiTownGranny
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Maryy bethh haglinn
|Oct '16
|Larisa419
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC