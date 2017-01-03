TaxAct Gives American Taxpayers the System That Beats the System
With new and improved tools and insider knowledge, TaxAct 2016 products help Americans beat the system and take control of their financial lives -- starting with their taxes / EINPresswire.com / -- CEDAR RAPIDS, IA-- - TaxAct today announced its 2016 products are now available to help Americans prepare and file their taxes easily, accurately and for a fraction of the cost of other major do-it-yourself tax software products. The leading provider of affordable digital and download tax preparation solutions, TaxAct empowers savvy do-it-yourselfers to find smart tax advantages for the best possible tax outcome.
