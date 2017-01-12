Task force on gun violence will present recommendations to city council
After a year of work, the Safe, Equitable and Thriving Communities Task Force is now ready to give its suggestions on how to cut down on gun violence in Cedar Rapids. The committee is made up of 19 city leaders who have been meeting regularly to discuss the link between gun violence and poverty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
