Scott Co. has 2nd highest road fatalities in Iowa
Scott County saw 19 roadway fatalities in 2016, the second-highest number in Iowa, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Polk's population of 451,000 is 165% higher than Scott's population of 170,000, however Polk had only a 57% higher fatality number than Scott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Sundall
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Dec 31
|ChiTownGranny
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Maryy bethh haglinn
|Oct '16
|Larisa419
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC