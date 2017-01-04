Scott Co. has 2nd highest road fatali...

Scott Co. has 2nd highest road fatalities in Iowa

Wednesday Jan 4

Scott County saw 19 roadway fatalities in 2016, the second-highest number in Iowa, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Polk's population of 451,000 is 165% higher than Scott's population of 170,000, however Polk had only a 57% higher fatality number than Scott.

