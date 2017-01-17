Partnership day connects conservation with legislators
As a way to help members of the Iowa Congress learn about conservation, legislators met with conservation agencies and soil and water commissioners at the State Capitol on Tuesday as part of the annual Conservation Partnership Day. With nearly a $100 million fewer funds in the Iowa budget, the decrease in funding proposal for water quality is about $1 million, which is a 4.25 percent drop.
