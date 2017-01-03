North Liberty city council again dela...

North Liberty city council again delays decision on mayoral vacancy

North Liberty city council again delays decision on mayoral vacancy Podhajsky 01/11/16 The North Liberty city council has decided to delay its decision on how to handle its mayoral vacancy so it can focus on the budget. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports the council on Tuesday chose to hold off on deciding between appointing a new mayor or holding a special election.

Michael Sundall Jan 3
