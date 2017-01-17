Mount Mercy University holds MLK service
Today, people all across the country, including here in eastern Iowa, took time today to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. Professor Zachery Williams of the University of Akron speaks at a ceremony on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
