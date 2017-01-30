More than 100 gather at Eastern Iowa Airport to protest Trump's Executive Orders
Various protests took place over the weekend in response to President Trump's immigration ban. One happened at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Sun
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Jan 16
|Chris murrays nephew
|216
|Michael Sundall
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Dec 31
|ChiTownGranny
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC