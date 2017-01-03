Longtime Dubuque barber retires
In this photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, Rick Klein gives a haircut to Jerry Koppes, of Dubuque, Iowa, at Link's Barber Shop in Dubuque. Klein is retiring after 53 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Sundall
|3 hr
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Dec 31
|ChiTownGranny
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Maryy bethh haglinn
|Oct '16
|Larisa419
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC