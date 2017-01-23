Lois Batson

Lois Carol Batson, 81, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Ed and Joan Hemphill Inpatient Hospice Unit at St. Luke's following a chronic illness. Lois was born to William and Elsie Nickel on Nov. 17, 1935, in Spring Valley and grew up on a farm near Princeton.

