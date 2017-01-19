KRNA/Cedar Rapid's Gregg Scharnau Losses Battle With Cancer

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Classic Rock KRNA/CEDAR RAPIDS, IA announced the passing of GREGG "THE SHARK" SCHARNAU on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20th, 2016 after a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 49. SCHARNAU retired from radio this past JULY to fight the cancer, having worked at KRNA for 18 years, 14 of those as PD and hosting afternoon drive.

