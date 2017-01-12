Iowa to Trump: We want better Locks and Dams and Flood Protection
Better Locks on the Mississippi River, water quality and Cedar Rapids Flood protection top the priorities list Iowa sent to President-elect Trump. The Trump Transition Team requested a list of infrastructure priorities from states.
Read more at KCRG.
