Iowa City ready to start on pedestrian tunnel project

The City Council in Iowa City is expected to hire a Cedar Rapids company on Tuesday to start drawing up plans for a new pedestrian tunnel under a busy roadway. The tunnel would run under busy Riverside Drive near a railroad crossing with the idea being to give pedestrians a safer way to cross the street.

