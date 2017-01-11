Homeless shelter expansion plans pass...

Homeless shelter expansion plans pass first hurdle

The Willis Dady Shelter in Cedar Rapids is getting closer to launching a fund raising campaign for a big homeless shelter expansion. The plan involves more than doubling the current space at the shelter on 4th Avenue S.E. And the first step passed successfully on Tuesday was getting the Cedar Rapids City Council to approve the first reading of a rezoning request.

Michael Sundall Jan 3 2
