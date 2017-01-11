Homeless shelter expansion plans pass first hurdle
The Willis Dady Shelter in Cedar Rapids is getting closer to launching a fund raising campaign for a big homeless shelter expansion. The plan involves more than doubling the current space at the shelter on 4th Avenue S.E. And the first step passed successfully on Tuesday was getting the Cedar Rapids City Council to approve the first reading of a rezoning request.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Sundall
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Dec 31
|ChiTownGranny
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Maryy bethh haglinn
|Oct '16
|Larisa419
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC