Furnishings in former Cedar Rapids mo...

Furnishings in former Cedar Rapids motel up for sale

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: KCRG

A Cedar Rapids motel that will soon disappear as part of the city's eventual permanent flood protection plan is having one final sale starting Thursday. The city purchased the Best Western Cooper's Mill property on First Street N.W. last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump - Working Class Hero? Jan 29 Naive Skeptic 1
News Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08) Jan 16 Chris murrays nephew 216
Michael Sundall Jan 3 Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Dec '16 ChiTownGranny 2
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Vote 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 Nov '16 MyThreeSons7 12
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 Oct '16 MyThreeSons7 3
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,436 • Total comments across all topics: 278,437,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC