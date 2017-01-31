Dover school board picks search firm for Superintendent position
After several weeks of delay, the School Board Monday selected a firm to aid in the search for the district's next superintendent. Ray and Associates, Inc., based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was selected to conduct a scaled-down search that will provide three finalists to the Board.
