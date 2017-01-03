CR-based Apache announces cuts in work force
Tom Pientok, the president and CEO of Apache, Inc. told KCRG-TV9 the cuts are necessary because of a downturn in agriculture and industrial business. Apache makes hose, belting, cut and molded rubber, and industrial consumer products.
