Cedar Rapids woman charged in connect...

Cedar Rapids woman charged in connection with crash that killed Swisher woman

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KCRG

Prosecutors said she was speeding, following too closely, and using her cellphone at the time of the crash. The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened January 24 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near the Coral Ridge Mall exit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Sundall Tue Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Dec 31 ChiTownGranny 2
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Vote 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 Nov '16 MyThreeSons7 12
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 Oct '16 MyThreeSons7 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Maryy bethh haglinn Oct '16 Larisa419 1
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,577 • Total comments across all topics: 277,612,483

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC