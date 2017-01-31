Cedar Rapids Rotary honors high schoo...

Cedar Rapids Rotary honors high school students with MLK service award

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KCRG

After the Cedar Rapids Downtown Rotary Club's MLK luncheon was cancelled due to weather, organizers honored 8 Cedar Rapids area high school students with an award for service and leadership Monday. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr "Service Above Self" award is given to students who excel in school and their community, while also embodying the work of Dr. King.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump - Working Class Hero? Jan 29 Naive Skeptic 1
News Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08) Jan 16 Chris murrays nephew 216
Michael Sundall Jan 3 Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Dec '16 ChiTownGranny 2
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Vote 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 Nov '16 MyThreeSons7 12
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 Oct '16 MyThreeSons7 3
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,463 • Total comments across all topics: 278,452,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC