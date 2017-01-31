Cedar Rapids Rotary honors high school students with MLK service award
After the Cedar Rapids Downtown Rotary Club's MLK luncheon was cancelled due to weather, organizers honored 8 Cedar Rapids area high school students with an award for service and leadership Monday. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr "Service Above Self" award is given to students who excel in school and their community, while also embodying the work of Dr. King.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan 29
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Jan 16
|Chris murrays nephew
|216
|Michael Sundall
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Dec '16
|ChiTownGranny
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC