Burundi refugee stranded in Cedar Rapids happy to be back with her family
Four months ago, 80 year old Leah Barakamfitiye was dropped off at the Catholic Worker House. Her family hadn't spoke to her for months, and was worried for her safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Sundall
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Dec 31
|ChiTownGranny
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Maryy bethh haglinn
|Oct '16
|Larisa419
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC