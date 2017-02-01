Big things happening in New London, Danville
Next year's juniors and seniors, as well as parents at Danville and New London schools, today will be introduced to an alternative way to earn credits. Two Iowa BIG students from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids will be present at each of the schools today to give students and parents an idea of what the initiative-based high school program involves.
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan 29
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Jan 16
|Chris murrays nephew
|216
|Michael Sundall
|Jan 3
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Dec '16
|ChiTownGranny
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|3
