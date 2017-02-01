Big things happening in New London, D...

Big things happening in New London, Danville

Tuesday Read more: Hawk Eye

Next year's juniors and seniors, as well as parents at Danville and New London schools, today will be introduced to an alternative way to earn credits. Two Iowa BIG students from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids will be present at each of the schools today to give students and parents an idea of what the initiative-based high school program involves.

