Assistant county attorney nominated for open district judge position
Assistant county attorney nominated for open district judge position Podhajsky 01/13/17 An assistant Johnson County attorney has been nominated for an open judicial position. Andy Chappell is one of two people selected by the 6th Judicial District Nominating Commission for the position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Sundall
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Dec 31
|ChiTownGranny
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Maryy bethh haglinn
|Oct '16
|Larisa419
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC