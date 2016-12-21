Woman reunited with class ring after losing it 30 years ago
Theresa Martin lost her class ring 30 years ago. She says she assumed she wouldn't ever see it again but a few weeks ago her sister called and told her she saw a post on Facebook with her ring on it.
