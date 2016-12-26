Woman calls for something to be done about intersection where husband was killed
Many people have been sent to the hospital over the years after accidents happening at the intersection of Highway 151 and Springville Road in Linn County. Amy Bartels says she is constantly worried about her son and friends who drive through the intersection on a day to day basis, telling us her husband drove it each day to work and one time he didn't come back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Maryy bethh haglinn
|Oct '16
|Larisa419
|1
|Scott Foval, Senior Hillary Clinton Campaign Op...
|Oct '16
|former Democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC