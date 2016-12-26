Woman calls for something to be done ...

Woman calls for something to be done about intersection where husband was killed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

Many people have been sent to the hospital over the years after accidents happening at the intersection of Highway 151 and Springville Road in Linn County. Amy Bartels says she is constantly worried about her son and friends who drive through the intersection on a day to day basis, telling us her husband drove it each day to work and one time he didn't come back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Vote 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 Nov '16 MyThreeSons7 12
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Oct '16 MyThreeSons7 1
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 Oct '16 MyThreeSons7 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Maryy bethh haglinn Oct '16 Larisa419 1
Scott Foval, Senior Hillary Clinton Campaign Op... Oct '16 former Democrat 1
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,995 • Total comments across all topics: 277,401,734

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC