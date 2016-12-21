Vehicular Homicide Charge Filed Against CR Woman in January I-80 Accident Lang 12/31/16 Vehicular Homicide charges have been filed against a Cedar Rapids woman who police claim was distracted while driving when she caused an early 2016 accident that killed a Swisher woman. The Iowa State Patrol says 21-year-old Kaitlyn Irene Richards of 66th Avenue Southwest was driving eastbound on Interstate 80 near the Coral Ridge exit on the afternoon on January 24th when she rear-ended a slow or stopped vehicle being driven by 54-year-old Patricia Mittauer.

