Trump: Florida Supporters Were 'Mean and Vicious' During the Election

President-elect Donald Trump brought his "thank you" tour to the battleground state of Florida Friday night -- his first time holding a rally in the state since winning the election. The Sunshine State was his most-visited battleground state during the election, spending 19 days campaigning in the state since clinching the nomination May 26. Trump kicked off his rally thanking the "incredible" people of Florida, who he later called out for being "vicious" and violent during the campaign.

