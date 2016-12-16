QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces a Cash Dividend
QCR Holdings, Inc. today announced that on December 15, 2016 the Company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share payable on January 6, 2017, to stockholders of record on December 23, 2016. QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company, which serves the Quad City, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Rockford communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks.
