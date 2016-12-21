Porch pirates are hitting homes in Cedar Rapids
This week is a busy week for the postal service delivering last minute gifts, but it's also a when "porch pirates" or thieves are looking to snatch up valuable items right off doorsteps strike. Cedar Rapids police warn people to watch out for thieves taking packages off of front porches as we get closer to Christmas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Maryy bethh haglinn
|Oct '16
|Larisa419
|1
|Scott Foval, Senior Hillary Clinton Campaign Op...
|Oct '16
|former Democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC