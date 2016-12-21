Melvin M. Kupka, 92

Melvin M. Kupka, 92

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: The Dysart Reporter

Melvin Milo Kupka was born on August 6, 1924, in Chelsea, the son of Milo and Mildred Kupka. He attended Chelsea Public School and graduated with the class of 1941.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dysart Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Sat ChiTownGranny 2
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Vote 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 Nov '16 MyThreeSons7 12
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 Oct '16 MyThreeSons7 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Maryy bethh haglinn Oct '16 Larisa419 1
Scott Foval, Senior Hillary Clinton Campaign Op... Oct '16 former Democrat 1
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,778 • Total comments across all topics: 277,521,006

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC