Melvin M. Kupka, 92
Melvin Milo Kupka was born on August 6, 1924, in Chelsea, the son of Milo and Mildred Kupka. He attended Chelsea Public School and graduated with the class of 1941.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dysart Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Sat
|ChiTownGranny
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Maryy bethh haglinn
|Oct '16
|Larisa419
|1
|Scott Foval, Senior Hillary Clinton Campaign Op...
|Oct '16
|former Democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC