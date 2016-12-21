Linn Co. Deputies recover stolen car, arrest two after chase

A traffic stop turned into a chase, and a stolen car recovered early Wednesday morning starting on East Post Rd, near Bever Ave. At 1:08 a.m., officials say Linn County deputies attempted a traffic stop when driver Diante Dickens, 23, of Cedar Rapids decided to accelerate down East Post Rd. into Marion City limits. After a short pursuit the driver stopped the car near the intersection of 10th St and 33rd Ave. The driver and passenger hopped out of the car and attempted to flee on foot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.