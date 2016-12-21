La Cantina to fill former Lava restau...

La Cantina to fill former Lava restaurant site in Cedar Rapids

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KCRG

La Cantina Mexican Grill will open its third location in Cedar Rapids in the building that used to house Lava. La Cantina has a sign posted at the building at the corner of Edgewood Road and Blairs Ferry Road NE announcing its plan to open soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Vote 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 Nov '16 MyThreeSons7 12
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Oct '16 MyThreeSons7 1
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 Oct '16 MyThreeSons7 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Maryy bethh haglinn Oct '16 Larisa419 1
Scott Foval, Senior Hillary Clinton Campaign Op... Oct '16 former Democrat 1
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,487 • Total comments across all topics: 277,409,392

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC