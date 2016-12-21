Judge finds ex-teacher guilty in sex-with-student case
A Linn County District judge has found a former Cedar Rapids substitute teacher guilty of having sex with a student. Mary Beth Haglin, 24, was found guilty Friday of sexually exploiting a 17-year-old student last year while she worked at Cedar Rapids Washington High School.
