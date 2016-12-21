Input sought in St. Paul schools chie...

Input sought in St. Paul schools chief search

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Star Tribune

Eyeing a vast expanse of empty tables and chairs, St. Paul school board Chairman Jon Schumacher figured it might have been the "cold, cold weather" that limited turnout at a community meeting Thursday night at Washington Technology Magnet School. He's hoping so, because the subject at hand was a vital one for the state's second-largest district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Vote 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 Nov '16 MyThreeSons7 12
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Oct '16 MyThreeSons7 1
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 Oct '16 MyThreeSons7 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Maryy bethh haglinn Oct '16 Larisa419 1
Scott Foval, Senior Hillary Clinton Campaign Op... Oct '16 former Democrat 1
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,353 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,514

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC