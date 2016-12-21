Hallmark's 2016 Christmas-Movie Lineup
"I'm Dreaming of an Electoral College Christmas" Laura Dern is Maddie, a constitutional-law attorney who's called to Washington, D.C., to help decide the 2016 election in favor of the Democrats. There, she falls for Tack , a Republican lawyer who may or may not hold the key to Maddie's heart-as well as to the continuation of democracy's very existence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Maryy bethh haglinn
|Oct '16
|Larisa419
|1
|Scott Foval, Senior Hillary Clinton Campaign Op...
|Oct '16
|former Democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC