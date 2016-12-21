Hallmark's 2016 Christmas-Movie Lineup

"I'm Dreaming of an Electoral College Christmas" Laura Dern is Maddie, a constitutional-law attorney who's called to Washington, D.C., to help decide the 2016 election in favor of the Democrats. There, she falls for Tack , a Republican lawyer who may or may not hold the key to Maddie's heart-as well as to the continuation of democracy's very existence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.