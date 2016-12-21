Haglin found guilty of sexually exploiting a student
Haglin admitted during media interviews that the 24-year-old had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student last year while she worked as a substitute teacher at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. Haglin chose a bench trial.
