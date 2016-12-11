Corbett not running for mayor, planning bid for Governor
Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett says he will not run for reelection in order to prepare for a bid as a Republican for Governor. Corbett made the announcement to WMT radio on the Simon Conway show and has a press conference planned for 10:30 am.
