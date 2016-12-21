All of Iowa's criminal trials should be open to the public
Imagine a court system in which people can plead not guilty to crime and then have their case decided by a judge based on a review of evidence that by law must be kept secret. That could very well happen in the sexual exploitation trial of Mary Beth Haglin, a 24-year-old substitute teacher who has acknowledged having a months-long affair with a 17-year-old student, and discussed the particulars of that relationship on "Inside Edition" and "Dr. Phil."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Maryy bethh haglinn
|Oct '16
|Larisa419
|1
|Scott Foval, Senior Hillary Clinton Campaign Op...
|Oct '16
|former Democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC