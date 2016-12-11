11 year old girl helps homeless veterans during the holidays
Raegan Junge has been helping those in need since she was six years old. This is the fifth year that she raised money by selling bracelets to help veterans at the Cedar Rapids Veterans Affairs Community Resource and Referral Center.
