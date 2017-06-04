Most Parents Lack Full Understanding ...

Most Parents Lack Full Understanding of Teen State Licensing Law

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

The results of a poll released by the New Jersey Teen Safe Driving Coalition found that 63% of New Jersey parents with teens of driving age lack adequate understanding of the state's novice driver licensing law, also know as the Graduated Driver Licensing program . Although 56% of parents said car crashes are their biggest safety concern for their teens, parents who do not understand GDL aren't utilizing a program proven to prevent their fears from becoming a reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Knolls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Regret selling box set of Lord of the Rings to ... 18 hr Eddie 1
Entrepreneur Opportunity Jun 9 Bill Youngblood 1
ice office in newark Apr '17 pugs 1
Police officer injured Apr '17 pugs 2
Looking for someone Apr '17 Pam 1
Review: Eastern Dental Of Parsippany - Martin S... (Feb '09) Apr '17 kent 13
Robert Vance- Murderer Mar '17 Kim 2
See all Cedar Knolls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Knolls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Morris County was issued at June 18 at 3:35PM EDT

Cedar Knolls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Knolls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Cedar Knolls, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,850,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC