Most Parents Lack Full Understanding of Teen State Licensing Law

The results of a poll released by the New Jersey Teen Safe Driving Coalition found that 63% of New Jersey parents with teens of driving age lack adequate understanding of the state's novice driver licensing law, also know as the Graduated Driver Licensing program . Although 56% of parents said car crashes are their biggest safety concern for their teens, parents who do not understand GDL aren't utilizing a program proven to prevent their fears from becoming a reality.

