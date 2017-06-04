Most Parents Lack Full Understanding of Teen State Licensing Law
The results of a poll released by the New Jersey Teen Safe Driving Coalition found that 63% of New Jersey parents with teens of driving age lack adequate understanding of the state's novice driver licensing law, also know as the Graduated Driver Licensing program . Although 56% of parents said car crashes are their biggest safety concern for their teens, parents who do not understand GDL aren't utilizing a program proven to prevent their fears from becoming a reality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.
Add your comments below
Cedar Knolls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regret selling box set of Lord of the Rings to ...
|18 hr
|Eddie
|1
|Entrepreneur Opportunity
|Jun 9
|Bill Youngblood
|1
|ice office in newark
|Apr '17
|pugs
|1
|Police officer injured
|Apr '17
|pugs
|2
|Looking for someone
|Apr '17
|Pam
|1
|Review: Eastern Dental Of Parsippany - Martin S... (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|kent
|13
|Robert Vance- Murderer
|Mar '17
|Kim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Knolls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC