Award-Winning Actor Leslie Odom, Jr. to Speak, Perform at Lecture Series
Tony Award-winning actor and musician Leslie Odom, Jr., will speak and perform at P.G. Chambers School's 22nd annual Menus for the Mind Lecture Series June 15 in the Park Avenue Club, Florham Park. A multifaceted performer, Odom has most recently been seen in the Broadway blockbuster, Hamilton, for which he won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for the role of "Aaron Burr."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Black River News.
Add your comments below
Cedar Knolls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regret selling box set of Lord of the Rings to ...
|Jun 17
|Eddie
|1
|Entrepreneur Opportunity
|Jun 9
|Bill Youngblood
|1
|ice office in newark
|Apr '17
|pugs
|1
|Police officer injured
|Apr '17
|pugs
|2
|Looking for someone
|Apr '17
|Pam
|1
|Review: Eastern Dental Of Parsippany - Martin S... (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|kent
|13
|Robert Vance- Murderer
|Mar '17
|Kim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Knolls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC