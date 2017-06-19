Award-Winning Actor Leslie Odom, Jr. to Speak, Perform at Lecture Series

Tony Award-winning actor and musician Leslie Odom, Jr., will speak and perform at P.G. Chambers School's 22nd annual Menus for the Mind Lecture Series June 15 in the Park Avenue Club, Florham Park. A multifaceted performer, Odom has most recently been seen in the Broadway blockbuster, Hamilton, for which he won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for the role of "Aaron Burr."

